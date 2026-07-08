Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Director Sells 3,367 Shares of Stock

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM - Get Free Report) Director Todd Krasnow sold 3,367 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $171,717.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Todd Krasnow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 6th, Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of Symbotic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $87,840.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of Symbotic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $94,600.00.

On Friday, May 22nd, Todd Krasnow sold 19,655 shares of Symbotic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $1,056,063.15.

On Friday, May 22nd, Todd Krasnow sold 6,978 shares of Symbotic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $363,693.36.

On Monday, May 11th, Todd Krasnow sold 25,422 shares of Symbotic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total value of $1,333,383.90.

On Monday, May 4th, Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of Symbotic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $115,220.00.

Get Symbotic alerts: Sign Up

Symbotic Price Performance

Shares of SYM stock traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $41.69. 2,055,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,926,618. The company has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of -833.63, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.93. Symbotic Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.19 and a 1-year high of $87.88. The company's fifty day moving average is $47.48 and its 200 day moving average is $54.04.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $676.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.65 million. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 0.20%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Symbotic Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Symbotic from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Symbotic from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Symbotic from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $65.23.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Symbotic

Trending Headlines about Symbotic

Here are the key news stories impacting Symbotic this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and recent commentary continue to argue that Symbotic could be undervalued relative to its warehouse automation growth narrative, with some articles saying the stock still looks cheap after a long run. Symbotic (SYM) Stock Still Looks Cheap Following Its 315% Run

Analysts and recent commentary continue to argue that Symbotic could be undervalued relative to its warehouse automation growth narrative, with some articles saying the stock still looks cheap after a long run. Neutral Sentiment: Research notes highlight mixed views on the stock, including a Hold-style rating from Zacks and a broader analyst consensus that remains around Hold despite several buy ratings. Symbotic (SYM) Could Be 32% Undervalued On Its Warehouse Automation Narrative

Research notes highlight mixed views on the stock, including a Hold-style rating from Zacks and a broader analyst consensus that remains around Hold despite several buy ratings. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider sales from multiple directors may be read as a lack of near-term confidence, adding to pressure on the shares. Symbotic NASDAQ: SYM Director Sells 2,000 Shares

Institutional Trading of Symbotic

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Symbotic by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 536 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Symbotic by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Symbotic by 1,500.0% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new position in Symbotic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc NASDAQ: SYM is a provider of advanced warehouse automation and robotics systems designed to improve throughput, space utilization and labor productivity in distribution centers and fulfillment operations. The company develops integrated hardware and software solutions that automate the storage, retrieval, sorting and palletizing of goods, positioning itself as a systems integrator for material handling challenges faced by large-scale retailers, wholesalers and third-party logistics providers.

Products and services typically include autonomous robotic vehicles and shuttle systems, automated storage-and-retrieval equipment, robotic picking and palletizing cells, conveyors and sortation, together with control and management software that coordinates fleet operations and inventory flow.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Symbotic, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Symbotic wasn't on the list.

While Symbotic currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here