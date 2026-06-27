Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Downgraded by Northland Securities to "Hold"

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Northland Securities from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum restated a "hold" rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Synaptics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Susquehanna cut shares of Synaptics from a "positive" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Synaptics from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $131.00.

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Synaptics Stock Down 3.7%

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $121.00 on Friday. Synaptics has a 12 month low of $58.28 and a 12 month high of $149.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -97.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.98. The stock's 50 day moving average is $121.96 and its 200 day moving average is $94.32.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $294.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.51 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 4.32%. The company's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Synaptics has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.350 EPS. Research analysts predict that Synaptics will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 692 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $102,070.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 83,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,306,515. This represents a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Lisa Bodensteiner sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $46,185.52. Following the transaction, the insider owned 61,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,571,838.92. This trade represents a 0.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,183 shares of company stock worth $1,978,694. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Synaptics by 10.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,529,713 shares of the software maker's stock worth $446,241,000 after acquiring an additional 594,235 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Synaptics by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,039,202 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $132,181,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 1,536,228 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $113,712,000 after purchasing an additional 137,926 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,456 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $74,066,000 after purchasing an additional 17,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 2,384.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 939,182 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $65,780,000 after purchasing an additional 901,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Synaptics

Here are the key news stories impacting Synaptics this week:

Positive Sentiment: onsemi’s announced acquisition of Synaptics is boosting investor attention and lifting the stock on the prospect of a takeover premium and strategic value in physical AI. Reuters article

onsemi’s announced acquisition of Synaptics is boosting investor attention and lifting the stock on the prospect of a takeover premium and strategic value in physical AI. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target on Synaptics to $160 from $155 and reiterated an overweight rating, signaling confidence in further upside from current levels. Benzinga article

Wells Fargo raised its price target on Synaptics to $160 from $155 and reiterated an overweight rating, signaling confidence in further upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Rosenblatt maintained a neutral rating while trimming its price target to $160 from $180, suggesting analysts still see value but are more cautious after the deal announcement. Benzinga article

Rosenblatt maintained a neutral rating while trimming its price target to $160 from $180, suggesting analysts still see value but are more cautious after the deal announcement. Neutral Sentiment: Several law firms have launched shareholder investigations into whether the acquisition delivers a fair price, which could create headline risk but does not change the deal terms yet. PR Newswire article

Several law firms have launched shareholder investigations into whether the acquisition delivers a fair price, which could create headline risk but does not change the deal terms yet. Negative Sentiment: Needham downgraded Synaptics from buy to hold, reflecting concern that much of the near-term upside may already be captured following the takeover announcement. Benzinga/The Fly article

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated is a global developer and supplier of human interface solutions for computing, networking, communications, and entertainment devices. The company specializes in the design, development and integration of custom chips and software that enable intuitive, natural user interactions. Synaptics solutions support touch, display, audio and biometrics functions, facilitating seamless human-to-machine interfaces across a broad range of end markets.

Key product offerings include touch controllers for laptops and tablets, capacitive touchscreens and display drivers for mobile devices, fingerprint sensors and secure authentication modules, as well as advanced audio processing and voice enhancement technologies.

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