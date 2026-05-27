Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Hits New 1-Year High - Still a Buy?

Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $148.10 and last traded at $147.57, with a volume of 907441 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $143.69.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Synaptics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $119.18.

View Our Latest Research Report on SYNA

Synaptics Trading Up 2.7%

The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $93.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.86.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $294.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.51 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 4.32%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Synaptics has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lisa Bodensteiner sold 612 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.83, for a total transaction of $70,275.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 63,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,246,461.98. The trade was a 0.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Vikram Gupta sold 692 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.83, for a total transaction of $79,462.36. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 84,126 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,660,188.58. The trade was a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,532 shares of company stock valued at $591,054. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synaptics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Synaptics by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the software maker's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Synaptics by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 595 shares of the software maker's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in Synaptics by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 593 shares of the software maker's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Synaptics in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated is a global developer and supplier of human interface solutions for computing, networking, communications, and entertainment devices. The company specializes in the design, development and integration of custom chips and software that enable intuitive, natural user interactions. Synaptics solutions support touch, display, audio and biometrics functions, facilitating seamless human-to-machine interfaces across a broad range of end markets.

Key product offerings include touch controllers for laptops and tablets, capacitive touchscreens and display drivers for mobile devices, fingerprint sensors and secure authentication modules, as well as advanced audio processing and voice enhancement technologies.

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