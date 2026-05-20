Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Insider Vikram Gupta Sells 692 Shares

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA - Get Free Report) insider Vikram Gupta sold 692 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.83, for a total value of $79,462.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 84,126 shares in the company, valued at $9,660,188.58. This represents a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Vikram Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 27th, Vikram Gupta sold 1,548 shares of Synaptics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total value of $143,809.20.

On Monday, April 20th, Vikram Gupta sold 1,548 shares of Synaptics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $125,310.60.

On Wednesday, February 25th, Vikram Gupta sold 772 shares of Synaptics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $62,972.04.

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Synaptics Trading Up 6.8%

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA traded up $8.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.08. The stock had a trading volume of 829,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,934. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.60, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.86. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $57.54 and a 1-year high of $134.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.91.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $294.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.51 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 4.10%.The company's revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Synaptics has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.350 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synaptics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Synaptics by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the software maker's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in Synaptics by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 593 shares of the software maker's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Synaptics by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 595 shares of the software maker's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on SYNA. Mizuho set a $128.00 target price on Synaptics in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Synaptics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Synaptics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Synaptics from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Synaptics from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $119.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYNA

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated is a global developer and supplier of human interface solutions for computing, networking, communications, and entertainment devices. The company specializes in the design, development and integration of custom chips and software that enable intuitive, natural user interactions. Synaptics solutions support touch, display, audio and biometrics functions, facilitating seamless human-to-machine interfaces across a broad range of end markets.

Key product offerings include touch controllers for laptops and tablets, capacitive touchscreens and display drivers for mobile devices, fingerprint sensors and secure authentication modules, as well as advanced audio processing and voice enhancement technologies.

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