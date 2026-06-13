Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Rating Lowered to "Hold" at Wall Street Zen

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

SYNA has been the subject of several other reports. Northland Securities set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a report on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $124.18.

Get Synaptics alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Analysis on SYNA

Synaptics Price Performance

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $138.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.84. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.98. Synaptics has a 1 year low of $58.28 and a 1 year high of $149.11.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $294.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.51 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 4.32%. Synaptics's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Synaptics has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synaptics will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 1,548 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total transaction of $143,809.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 87,382 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,117,787.80. This represents a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Lisa Bodensteiner sold 1,798 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total transaction of $147,202.26. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 65,183 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,336,532.21. This represents a 2.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,057 shares of company stock valued at $1,940,078. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synaptics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,333 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,135 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,262 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company's stock.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated is a global developer and supplier of human interface solutions for computing, networking, communications, and entertainment devices. The company specializes in the design, development and integration of custom chips and software that enable intuitive, natural user interactions. Synaptics solutions support touch, display, audio and biometrics functions, facilitating seamless human-to-machine interfaces across a broad range of end markets.

Key product offerings include touch controllers for laptops and tablets, capacitive touchscreens and display drivers for mobile devices, fingerprint sensors and secure authentication modules, as well as advanced audio processing and voice enhancement technologies.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Synaptics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Synaptics wasn't on the list.

While Synaptics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here