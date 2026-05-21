Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $180.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Synaptics traded as high as $134.84 and last traded at $129.82, with a volume of 1140074 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $123.64.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Synaptics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Synaptics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Synaptics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $119.18.

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Insider Activity at Synaptics

In other news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 1,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total value of $143,809.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 87,382 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,117,787.80. This represents a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Lisa Bodensteiner sold 1,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total value of $147,202.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 65,183 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,336,532.21. This trade represents a 2.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,304 shares of company stock worth $654,026. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Key Synaptics News

Here are the key news stories impacting Synaptics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt Securities raised its price target on Synaptics to $180 from $125 and kept a buy rating, signaling stronger confidence in the company’s upside potential.

Rosenblatt Securities raised its price target on Synaptics to $180 from $125 and kept a buy rating, signaling stronger confidence in the company’s upside potential. Positive Sentiment: Synaptics and Google Research unveiled the Coralboard Edge AI development platform at Google I/O 2026, highlighting a new collaboration that could strengthen Synaptics’ position in the growing edge AI market.

Synaptics and Google Research unveiled the Coralboard Edge AI development platform at Google I/O 2026, highlighting a new collaboration that could strengthen Synaptics’ position in the growing edge AI market. Positive Sentiment: The Coralboard launch showcases Synaptics’ AI-native hardware and developer tools, which may improve investor expectations for future adoption of its edge-compute products.

The Coralboard launch showcases Synaptics’ AI-native hardware and developer tools, which may improve investor expectations for future adoption of its edge-compute products. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary says SYNA is up for the week and continues to draw momentum-investor attention, but that note does not include a new business catalyst.

Recent commentary says SYNA is up for the week and continues to draw momentum-investor attention, but that note does not include a new business catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Two executives, Lisa Bodensteiner and Vikram Gupta, sold small blocks of shares under pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans. While routine, insider sales can sometimes temper enthusiasm, though the transactions were modest relative to their holdings.

Institutional Trading of Synaptics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 10.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,529,713 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $446,241,000 after acquiring an additional 594,235 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,039,202 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $132,181,000 after buying an additional 9,335 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 1,536,228 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $113,712,000 after buying an additional 137,926 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,456 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $74,066,000 after buying an additional 17,088 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 2,384.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 939,182 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $65,780,000 after buying an additional 901,379 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synaptics Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $294.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.51 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 4.10%.The business's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Synaptics has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated is a global developer and supplier of human interface solutions for computing, networking, communications, and entertainment devices. The company specializes in the design, development and integration of custom chips and software that enable intuitive, natural user interactions. Synaptics solutions support touch, display, audio and biometrics functions, facilitating seamless human-to-machine interfaces across a broad range of end markets.

Key product offerings include touch controllers for laptops and tablets, capacitive touchscreens and display drivers for mobile devices, fingerprint sensors and secure authentication modules, as well as advanced audio processing and voice enhancement technologies.

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