Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $180.00. The stock had previously closed at $123.64, but opened at $129.61. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Synaptics shares last traded at $132.5510, with a volume of 161,662 shares trading hands.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SYNA. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Synaptics in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Craig Hallum reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Synaptics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $119.18.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Synaptics

In other Synaptics news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 1,548 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total value of $143,809.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 87,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,117,787.80. The trade was a 1.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Lisa Bodensteiner sold 1,798 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total value of $147,202.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 65,183 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,336,532.21. This represents a 2.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $504,287 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synaptics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Synaptics by 1.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,333 shares of the software maker's stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the software maker's stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the software maker's stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,135 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,262 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company's stock.

Synaptics Stock Up 6.5%

The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.66, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.91.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 4.10%.The company had revenue of $294.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Synaptics has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.350 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated is a global developer and supplier of human interface solutions for computing, networking, communications, and entertainment devices. The company specializes in the design, development and integration of custom chips and software that enable intuitive, natural user interactions. Synaptics solutions support touch, display, audio and biometrics functions, facilitating seamless human-to-machine interfaces across a broad range of end markets.

Key product offerings include touch controllers for laptops and tablets, capacitive touchscreens and display drivers for mobile devices, fingerprint sensors and secure authentication modules, as well as advanced audio processing and voice enhancement technologies.

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