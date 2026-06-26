Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the software maker's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's target price suggests a potential upside of 31.94% from the company's current price.

SYNA has been the topic of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Synaptics in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Susquehanna cut Synaptics from a "positive" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Synaptics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Synaptics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Get Synaptics alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Synaptics

Synaptics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA traded down $4.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.27. 5,541,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,471. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.80, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.98. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $121.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.04. Synaptics has a twelve month low of $58.28 and a twelve month high of $149.11.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 4.10%.The business had revenue of $294.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Synaptics's revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Synaptics has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.350 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Synaptics

In other Synaptics news, insider Esther Song sold 8,833 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $1,246,954.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 12,421 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,753,472.57. The trade was a 41.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Lisa Bodensteiner sold 334 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $46,185.52. Following the transaction, the insider owned 61,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,571,838.92. The trade was a 0.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 16,183 shares of company stock worth $1,978,694 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synaptics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 40.2% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 593 shares of the software maker's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Synaptics in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Synaptics

Here are the key news stories impacting Synaptics this week:

Positive Sentiment: The announced acquisition provides a clear exit path for shareholders and implies a strategic premium tied to Synaptics’ role in “physical AI” and edge computing. Onsemi to buy Synaptics in $7 billion all-stock deal

The announced acquisition provides a clear exit path for shareholders and implies a strategic premium tied to Synaptics’ role in “physical AI” and edge computing. Positive Sentiment: Several reports say Synaptics shares rose in premarket trading on the deal as investors priced in the acquisition value and the company’s role in onsemi’s AI expansion. Why Synaptics Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 5%

Several reports say Synaptics shares rose in premarket trading on the deal as investors priced in the acquisition value and the company’s role in onsemi’s AI expansion. Neutral Sentiment: Needham downgraded Synaptics from buy to hold, while Rosenblatt kept a neutral rating but lowered its price target to $160 from $180, reflecting a more cautious view after the deal announcement.

Needham downgraded Synaptics from buy to hold, while Rosenblatt kept a neutral rating but lowered its price target to $160 from $180, reflecting a more cautious view after the deal announcement. Neutral Sentiment: Law firms have begun investigating whether the sale to onsemi gives public shareholders a fair price, which adds deal uncertainty but does not yet change the transaction terms.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated is a global developer and supplier of human interface solutions for computing, networking, communications, and entertainment devices. The company specializes in the design, development and integration of custom chips and software that enable intuitive, natural user interactions. Synaptics solutions support touch, display, audio and biometrics functions, facilitating seamless human-to-machine interfaces across a broad range of end markets.

Key product offerings include touch controllers for laptops and tablets, capacitive touchscreens and display drivers for mobile devices, fingerprint sensors and secure authentication modules, as well as advanced audio processing and voice enhancement technologies.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Synaptics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Synaptics wasn't on the list.

While Synaptics currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here