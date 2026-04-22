Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Downgraded to Neutral Rating by BTIG Research

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at BTIG Research from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SYF. Robert W. Baird raised Synchrony Financial from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $93.00 to $82.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $84.00 to $73.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $84.00 to $71.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $85.00.

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Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of SYF stock opened at $77.77 on Wednesday. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $46.13 and a fifty-two week high of $88.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $69.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.68.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.13. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 15.72%.The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.100-9.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 21st that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 217,554 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.68, for a total value of $14,941,608.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 829,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $56,950,966.96. The trade was a 20.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 12,980 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total value of $878,875.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 34,035 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,304,509.85. The trade was a 27.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 379,928 shares of company stock valued at $26,170,764 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYF. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 8.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 36.2% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 35,582 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 9,460 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 7.7% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,406 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 337.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 56.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial NYSE: SYF is a consumer financial services company that specializes in providing point-of-sale financing and private-label, co-branded and branded credit card programs. The company serves as a payments and lending partner to retailers, digital merchants and service providers, offering consumer financing solutions designed to drive customer engagement and sales. Synchrony also operates a direct bank that offers deposit products, including savings accounts and certificates of deposit, which support its funding and customer-facing product suite.

Its core product set includes private-label and co-branded credit cards, general-purpose credit cards, installment loan programs and promotional financing options that are integrated into merchants' checkout experiences.

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