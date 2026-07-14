Synchrony Financial (SYF) Projected to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $2.15 per share and revenue of $3.7306 billion for the quarter. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.100-9.500 EPS. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 21, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.13. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 15.80%.The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Synchrony Financial to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Synchrony Financial Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of SYF opened at $73.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $63.08 and a 52-week high of $88.77. The firm has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.32. The business's fifty day moving average is $73.11 and its 200-day moving average is $73.69.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Synchrony Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SYF shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $87.32.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYF

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 51,258 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $3,651,107.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 132,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,449,656.72. This trade represents a 27.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Compound Planning Inc. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 9,907 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,490,921 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $458,108,000 after buying an additional 517,781 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 147.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 169,428 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $14,135,000 after acquiring an additional 101,092 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 664,789 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $55,463,000 after acquiring an additional 18,890 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company's stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial NYSE: SYF is a consumer financial services company that specializes in providing point-of-sale financing and private-label, co-branded and branded credit card programs. The company serves as a payments and lending partner to retailers, digital merchants and service providers, offering consumer financing solutions designed to drive customer engagement and sales. Synchrony also operates a direct bank that offers deposit products, including savings accounts and certificates of deposit, which support its funding and customer-facing product suite.

Its core product set includes private-label and co-branded credit cards, general-purpose credit cards, installment loan programs and promotional financing options that are integrated into merchants' checkout experiences.

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