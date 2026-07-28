Sysco (SYY) Expected to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Sysco (NYSE:SYY - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q4 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Sysco to announce earnings of $1.51 per share and revenue of $21.9453 billion for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q4 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.56 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 103.57% and a net margin of 2.08%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sysco to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE:SYY opened at $84.12 on Tuesday. Sysco has a 1-year low of $68.19 and a 1-year high of $91.85. The stock has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John M. Hinshaw bought 13,304 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.17 per share, with a total value of $1,000,061.68. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 40,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,021,834. This trade represents a 49.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sysco

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYY. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,224 shares of the company's stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Arax Advisory Partners lifted its position in Sysco by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 6,222 shares of the company's stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the company's stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 1,119 shares of the company's stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,520 shares of the company's stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Sysco in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SYY

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation NYSE: SYY is a global foodservice distribution company that supplies a broad range of food and related products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, and other foodservice customers. Its core business is the procurement, warehousing and delivery of fresh, frozen and dry food products, complemented by non-food items such as paper goods, kitchen equipment, cleaning supplies and tabletop products. Sysco serves customers through an extensive network of distribution centers and dedicated delivery fleets, positioning itself as a one-stop supplier for operators of all sizes.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Sysco has grown through both organic expansion and acquisitions.

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