T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the thirty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $260.48.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on TMUS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $979,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 181,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,623,713.30. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jon Freier sold 4,799 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $911,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 217,168 shares in the company, valued at $41,261,920. This trade represents a 2.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T-Mobile US

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 6.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 142,587 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $33,972,000 after buying an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 315.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at $375,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,054,144 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $489,420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,845,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $677,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company's stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 3.9%

T-Mobile US stock opened at $181.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.31. T-Mobile US has a 12 month low of $180.44 and a 12 month high of $261.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 11.65%.The firm had revenue of $23.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. T-Mobile US's payout ratio is presently 43.40%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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