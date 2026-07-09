Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) CEO Purchases 146 Shares

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) CEO Che-Chia Wei purchased 146 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.62 per share, for a total transaction of $11,186.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,366,517.70. The trade was a 0.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Che-Chia Wei also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 5th, Che-Chia Wei acquired 150 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.01 per share, with a total value of $11,401.50.

On Friday, May 8th, Che-Chia Wei acquired 160 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.82 per share, with a total value of $11,491.20.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

TSM stock opened at $437.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $223.70 and a 52 week high of $479.00. The firm's fifty day moving average is $424.41 and its 200 day moving average is $372.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.36.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.18. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 36.81%. The business had revenue of $35.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $1.1136 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $449.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive on TSMC, with Citi and others saying the company could raise its 2026 revenue growth outlook and long-term targets thanks to strong AI-related chip demand.

Analysts remain constructive on TSMC, with Citi and others saying the company could raise its 2026 revenue growth outlook and long-term targets thanks to strong AI-related chip demand. Positive Sentiment: Investors are positioning ahead of TSMC’s upcoming earnings report, with expectations that the company may deliver another beat and upbeat guidance. Article Title

Investors are positioning ahead of TSMC’s upcoming earnings report, with expectations that the company may deliver another beat and upbeat guidance. Positive Sentiment: Broader AI infrastructure spending remains strong, supporting demand for TSMC’s advanced foundry capacity and reinforcing its role as a key supplier in the AI hardware supply chain.

Broader AI infrastructure spending remains strong, supporting demand for TSMC’s advanced foundry capacity and reinforcing its role as a key supplier in the AI hardware supply chain. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary about semiconductor volatility and liquidity-driven selloffs suggests recent weakness in chip stocks may be more about market mechanics than deteriorating fundamentals for TSMC.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSM. Shannon River Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth about $2,430,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,215,353 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $976,821,000 after buying an additional 1,281,648 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $961,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,974 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $20,049,000 after acquiring an additional 14,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyer Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $648,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

Further Reading

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