Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Reaches New 52-Week High - Here's Why

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $451.51 and last traded at $449.6990, with a volume of 3310115 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $432.15.

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Trending Headlines about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $404.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $402.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $356.22.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 46.97%. Research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.1136 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Lipen Yuan acquired 1,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.26 per share, with a total value of $75,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $301,040. This trade represents a 33.33% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $13,966,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,495,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $174,237,371.95. This represents a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,496 shares of company stock valued at $304,667. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin City Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.3% in the first quarter. Twin City Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.4% in the first quarter. Financial Life Planners now owns 786 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Corus Family Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.1% in the first quarter. Corus Family Wealth Advisors now owns 2,401 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 1,482 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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