Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Stock Acquired Rep. Cleo Fields

Representative Cleo Fields (Democratic-Louisiana) recently bought shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. NYSE: TSM. In a filing disclosed on April 20th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock on April 9th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "MORGAN STANLEY - E*TRADE #2" account.

Representative Cleo Fields also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Alphabet NASDAQ: GOOG on 3/16/2026.

on 3/16/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Microsoft NASDAQ: MSFT on 3/12/2026.

on 3/12/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Apple NASDAQ: AAPL on 2/12/2026.

on 2/12/2026. Purchased $100,001 - $250,000 in shares of Meta Platforms NASDAQ: META on 2/3/2026.

on 2/3/2026. Purchased $50,001 - $100,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices NASDAQ: AMD on 2/3/2026.

on 2/3/2026. Purchased $100,001 - $250,000 in shares of Micron Technology NASDAQ: MU on 2/3/2026.

on 2/3/2026. Purchased $100,001 - $250,000 in shares of Alphabet NASDAQ: GOOGL on 2/3/2026.

on 2/3/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Lam Research NASDAQ: LRCX on 2/3/2026.

on 2/3/2026. Purchased $100,001 - $250,000 in shares of Alphabet NASDAQ: GOOG on 1/20/2026.

on 1/20/2026. Purchased $50,001 - $100,000 in shares of Netflix NASDAQ: NFLX on 1/20/2026.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE:TSM opened at $367.70 on Wednesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $147.44 and a fifty-two week high of $390.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $355.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 46.97%.The company had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 14.62 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a $0.9503 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

Institutional Trading of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 1,482 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% during the first quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.9% in the first quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% in the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 822 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Dbs Bank upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $401.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Bor-Zen Tien bought 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.93 per share, with a total value of $55,930.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 9,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $506,222.43. The trade was a 12.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Representative FIELDS

Cleo Fields (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Louisiana's 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Fields (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Louisiana's 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the primary scheduled on November 3, 2026. Cleo Fields graduated from McKinley High School in 1980. He earned a bachelor's degree in mass communications from Southern University in 1984 and a J.D. from the Southern University Law Center in 1987. His career experience includes working as a state legislator and U.S. congressman. When Fields was elected to the Louisiana State Senate in 1986, he was the youngest person ever elected to the State Senate in Louisiana’s history. In 1995, Fields ran for governor of Louisiana, becoming the first African American since reconstruction to make the runoff.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

Further Reading

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