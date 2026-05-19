Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) VP Bor-Zen Tien Acquires 2,000 Shares

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) VP Bor-Zen Tien bought 2,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,820.00. Following the purchase, the vice president directly owned 11,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,575.41. The trade was a 22.10% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Bor-Zen Tien also recently made the following trade(s):

On Sunday, March 22nd, Bor-Zen Tien bought 1,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.93 per share, for a total transaction of $55,930.00.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $395.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $188.81 and a 1 year high of $421.97. The firm's 50-day moving average is $366.23 and its 200-day moving average is $335.73.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 38.17%. Equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.25 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $1.1136 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is 24.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas now owns 27,352 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $9,244,000 after buying an additional 9,585 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 43,804 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $14,803,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.2% in the first quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 34,443 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $11,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Opal Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 72.5% in the first quarter. Opal Capital LLC now owns 27,767 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $9,384,000 after purchasing an additional 11,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.5% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Dbs Bank raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $404.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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