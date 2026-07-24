Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, sixteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $294.4375.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $287.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

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Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 208,969 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.34, for a total value of $47,507,012.46. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 1,006,021 shares in the company, valued at $228,708,814.14. The trade was a 17.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 21,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.61, for a total transaction of $4,634,210.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 131,668 shares in the company, valued at $28,915,609.48. The trade was a 13.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 569,936 shares of company stock valued at $128,431,438. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mosley Wealth Management raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mosley Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $230.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $233.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.92. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $187.63 and a 1 year high of $265.94.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two's publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

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