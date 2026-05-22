Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target Cut to $287.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO - Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $293.00 to $287.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company's target price suggests a potential upside of 25.44% from the company's current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Raymond James Financial raised Take-Two Interactive Software from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Zacks Research cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $287.53.

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Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of TTWO stock traded down $9.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $228.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,142,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,063. The business's fifty day moving average is $211.59 and its 200-day moving average is $225.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.97. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $187.63 and a 1-year high of $264.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total transaction of $85,763.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $415,320. This trade represents a 17.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 7,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.16, for a total value of $1,701,715.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 170,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $36,569,104.96. This trade represents a 4.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 64,724 shares of company stock valued at $13,866,155 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.34% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. LBP AM SA increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 298.2% during the fourth quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 64,611 shares of the company's stock worth $16,542,000 after acquiring an additional 48,384 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 33.1% in the third quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 72,828 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,816,000 after buying an additional 18,119 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,419,000. M&G PLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,465,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 585,950 shares of the company's stock valued at $150,021,000 after purchasing an additional 114,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company's stock.

More Take-Two Interactive Software News

Here are the key news stories impacting Take-Two Interactive Software this week:

Positive Sentiment: Take-Two confirmed that Grand Theft Auto VI remains on track for a Nov. 19 release, reducing delay risk and supporting investor confidence in a major upcoming catalyst. Reuters article

Take-Two confirmed that remains on track for a Nov. 19 release, reducing delay risk and supporting investor confidence in a major upcoming catalyst. Positive Sentiment: The company reported better-than-expected quarterly results , with revenue and adjusted earnings beating estimates, showing the business is still performing well ahead of GTA VI. Business Wire article

The company reported , with revenue and adjusted earnings beating estimates, showing the business is still performing well ahead of GTA VI. Positive Sentiment: Management forecast record fiscal 2027 net bookings driven by GTA VI, suggesting a sharp step-up in demand next year even with near-term volatility. Benzinga article

Management forecast driven by GTA VI, suggesting a sharp step-up in demand next year even with near-term volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Some coverage notes the stock is pulling back after the post-earnings jump, as traders reassess whether the strong GTA VI outlook is already reflected in the share price. Yahoo Finance article

Some coverage notes the stock is pulling back after the post-earnings jump, as traders reassess whether the strong GTA VI outlook is already reflected in the share price. Negative Sentiment: Despite the upbeat GTA VI catalyst, FY2027 bookings guidance of $8.0 billion to $8.2 billion was below consensus, raising concerns that management’s outlook is more conservative than investors expected. Reuters article

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two's publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

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