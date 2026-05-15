Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.36, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $28.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 4.31%. Takeda Pharmaceutical updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.009-3.009 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Takeda Pharmaceutical's conference call:

Takeda said fiscal 2025 was a strong year for its pipeline, with positive Phase III data for oveporexton, rusfertide and zasocitinib, plus positive pivotal results for TAK-881. Management framed these as setting up multiple near-term launches and a broader late-stage pipeline with significant long-term potential.

Takeda said fiscal 2025 was a strong year for its pipeline, with for oveporexton, rusfertide and zasocitinib, plus positive pivotal results for TAK-881. Management framed these as setting up multiple near-term launches and a broader late-stage pipeline with significant long-term potential. FY2025 core revenue was about JPY 4.5 trillion and core operating profit was JPY 1.17 trillion , with results pressured by Vyvanse generic erosion but supported by disciplined cost control. Core EPS still grew 3.1% at constant currency, and free cash flow remained strong at JPY 684.5 billion.

FY2025 core revenue was about and core operating profit was , with results pressured by Vyvanse generic erosion but supported by disciplined cost control. Core EPS still grew 3.1% at constant currency, and free cash flow remained strong at JPY 684.5 billion. The company highlighted three major launches expected within the next 12 months: oveporexton for narcolepsy type 1, rusfertide for polycythemia vera, and zasocitinib for psoriasis. Takeda said all three have priority review status or equivalent momentum and could become future blockbuster brands.

The company highlighted three major launches expected within the next 12 months: for narcolepsy type 1, for polycythemia vera, and for psoriasis. Takeda said all three have priority review status or equivalent momentum and could become future blockbuster brands. FY2026 guidance calls for low-single-digit revenue decline and core operating profit down 5% to 8% at constant exchange rates, as Takeda invests heavily in launches and R&D. The company also expects about JPY 170 billion of restructuring costs and roughly 4,500 roles impacted by its transformation program.

FY2026 guidance calls for and at constant exchange rates, as Takeda invests heavily in launches and R&D. The company also expects about JPY 170 billion of restructuring costs and roughly 4,500 roles impacted by its transformation program. Management said its new transformation program should deliver more than JPY 200 billion of annualized gross savings by FY2028, supporting a return to growth and helping fund future launches. Takeda also plans to increase the annual dividend to JPY 204 per share and continue deleveraging toward a 2x net debt/EBITDA target.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts: Sign Up

Takeda Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of TAK stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.61. 2,789,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,026,962. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The stock's fifty day moving average is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.41. The company has a market cap of $52.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Takeda Pharmaceutical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,458 shares of the company's stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 4.4% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 27,714 shares of the company's stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 56.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,586 shares of the company's stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 192.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,560 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 17,584 shares of the company's stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. 9.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TAK

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited NYSE: TAK is a Tokyo-based, multinational biopharmaceutical company with roots dating back to 1781. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical products for patients worldwide. Takeda is publicly listed and operates as a fully integrated R&D-driven healthcare company focused on delivering specialty medicines and therapies across a range of therapeutic areas.

Takeda's main business activities encompass discovery and development of prescription medicines, clinical development and regulatory affairs, manufacturing of small molecules and biologics, and global commercial operations.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Takeda Pharmaceutical, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Takeda Pharmaceutical wasn't on the list.

While Takeda Pharmaceutical currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here