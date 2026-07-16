Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Here's Why

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. (NYSE:TAK - Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . 2,221,099 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session's volume of 3,017,695 shares.The stock last traded at $16.5850 and had previously closed at $16.45.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TAK has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered Takeda Pharmaceutical from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Takeda Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Research Report on Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.97. The firm has a market cap of $52.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 4.31%.The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Takeda Pharmaceutical

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,707 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 192.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,560 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 313.7% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,070 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 56.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,586 shares of the company's stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. 9.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited NYSE: TAK is a Tokyo-based, multinational biopharmaceutical company with roots dating back to 1781. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical products for patients worldwide. Takeda is publicly listed and operates as a fully integrated R&D-driven healthcare company focused on delivering specialty medicines and therapies across a range of therapeutic areas.

Takeda's main business activities encompass discovery and development of prescription medicines, clinical development and regulatory affairs, manufacturing of small molecules and biologics, and global commercial operations.

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