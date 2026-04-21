TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.8133.

Several research firms have weighed in on TAL. Zacks Research lowered TAL Education Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised TAL Education Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 8th.

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TAL Education Group Stock Down 2.6%

NYSE:TAL opened at $12.32 on Tuesday. TAL Education Group has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $13.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 0.15. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TAL Education Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TAL. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the third quarter worth $42,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 194.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,750 shares of the company's stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in TAL Education Group by 572.7% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the company's stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 8,229 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in TAL Education Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. 37.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group is a leading provider of after-school tutoring services in China, specializing in K-12 academic instruction. The company offers a range of programs designed to help primary and secondary school students strengthen their core competencies in subjects such as mathematics, English, Chinese language and science. TAL leverages both in-person learning centers and digital platforms to deliver its curriculum, aiming to support student progress through interactive lessons and personalized study plans.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Beijing, TAL Education Group has grown into one of China's largest private education firms.

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