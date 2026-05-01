TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Upgraded to "Strong-Buy" at Zacks Research

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

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Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded TAL Education Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TAL Education Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $13.77.

View Our Latest Research Report on TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group Stock Up 2.9%

TAL stock opened at $11.16 on Wednesday. TAL Education Group has a 52-week low of $8.63 and a 52-week high of $13.37. The stock's 50 day moving average is $11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.15.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Alex Zhuangzhuang Peng sold 80,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $868,800.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 45,144 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $490,263.84. This represents a 63.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TAL Education Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 194.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,750 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 572.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the company's stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 8,229 shares in the last quarter. 37.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group is a leading provider of after-school tutoring services in China, specializing in K-12 academic instruction. The company offers a range of programs designed to help primary and secondary school students strengthen their core competencies in subjects such as mathematics, English, Chinese language and science. TAL leverages both in-person learning centers and digital platforms to deliver its curriculum, aiming to support student progress through interactive lessons and personalized study plans.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Beijing, TAL Education Group has grown into one of China's largest private education firms.

Further Reading

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