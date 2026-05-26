Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Stock Price Down 5.6% on Insider Selling

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO - Get Free Report)'s stock price dropped 5.6% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $15.13 and last traded at $15.14. Approximately 638,002 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 2,223,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.04.

Specifically, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 284,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $4,651,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 40,949,604 shares in the company, valued at $670,754,513.52. This represents a 0.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 339,568 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $5,704,742.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 40,460,036 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $679,728,604.80. The trade was a 0.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

TALO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Talos Energy from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Talos Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $17.50.

View Our Latest Report on Talos Energy

Talos Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.94.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 42.58% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $472.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Talos Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TALO. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,590 shares of the company's stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 152.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,915 shares of the company's stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 54,854 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 86,196 shares of the company's stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,183,496 shares of the company's stock worth $21,224,000 after purchasing an additional 304,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 386,641 shares of the company's stock worth $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 220,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company's stock.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Founded in 2012 by industry veterans Tim Duncan and Jeremy Rights, the firm completed its initial public offering in 2021 and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TALO. The company's core operations focus on the acquisition, exploration, development and production of offshore hydrocarbon reserves, with a primary emphasis on the U.S. Gulf of Mexico basin.

Talos Energy's asset portfolio spans deepwater and shelf opportunities in the Gulf of Mexico, where it holds interests in several producing fields and exploration blocks.

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