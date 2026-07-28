Tanger (SKT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Tanger (NYSE:SKT - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.2523 per share and revenue of $142.5770 million for the quarter. Tanger has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.420-2.500 EPS. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Tanger (NYSE:SKT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). Tanger had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 20.76%.The company had revenue of $150.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Tanger to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Tanger Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of SKT opened at $41.77 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $38.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Tanger has a twelve month low of $29.24 and a twelve month high of $42.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Tanger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Tanger's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SKT shares. Evercore set a $39.00 price target on shares of Tanger in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Tanger in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tanger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Tanger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on Tanger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $39.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on SKT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tanger

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Tanger by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,877 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Tanger by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,272 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,496 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tanger by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Tanger by 2.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,912 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tanger

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc NYSE: SKT is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of outlet shopping centers. The company's portfolio comprises more than 40 outlet properties anchored by leading fashion and lifestyle brands. Tanger's centers are designed to offer off-price retail experiences in open-air, community-oriented settings, providing value-focused shoppers with access to premium brands at reduced prices.

Founded in 1981 by Stanley K.

Further Reading

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