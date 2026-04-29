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Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Trading Down 9.7% - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Tango Therapeutics logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Shares fell ~9.7% midday to about $22.71 (intraday low $23.04) on ~1.49M shares traded, roughly 55% below the stock's average daily volume and down from a prior close of $25.14.
  • Analysts remain largely positive with 11 Buy, 1 Hold and 1 Sell ratings, an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $22.44, roughly in line with the current share price.
  • Tango is a clinical‑stage biotech with negative earnings (EPS of -$0.29 last quarter), a market cap of $3.18B, and notable insider selling—211,344 shares worth ~$3.5M sold in the past 90 days (insiders own 7.5%).
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX - Get Free Report)'s stock price was down 9.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.04 and last traded at $22.7130. Approximately 1,488,571 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 3,274,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TNGX shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $13.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley Financial reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $22.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm's 50-day moving average is $19.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.36 and a beta of 1.31.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151.15% and a negative return on equity of 50.30%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tango Therapeutics

In other Tango Therapeutics news, CFO Daniella Beckman sold 10,317 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $126,486.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 184,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,481.22. The trade was a 5.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Crystal sold 38,460 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $961,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 112,622 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,815,550. The trade was a 25.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 211,344 shares of company stock worth $3,499,842. Insiders own 7.50% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tango Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 148,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,467 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,544 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,985 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company's stock.

About Tango Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Tango Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing precision medicines that exploit genetic vulnerabilities in cancer cells. Leveraging a proprietary synthetic lethality platform, the company identifies and targets tumor-specific dependencies in DNA damage response and related pathways. By focusing on tumor cell collateral sensitivities, Tango aims to bring differentiated small-molecule therapies to patients with genetic alterations that confer increased susceptibility to targeted inhibition.

The company's lead pipeline comprises several early-stage programs, including inhibitors designed to selectively disable DNA repair proteins in tumor cells while sparing normal tissues.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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