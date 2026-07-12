Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $169.8824.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TPR. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Tapestry from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tapestry from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on Tapestry from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $187.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

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Tapestry Stock Performance

Shares of TPR stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.12. 1,413,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,637,429. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.71. The company has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $92.62 and a 12-month high of $161.97.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. Tapestry had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 229.70%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.950-6.950 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. Tapestry's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 19,557 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $2,738,371.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,258,585.16. The trade was a 13.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat sold 27,776 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total transaction of $3,691,152.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 652,434 shares in the company, valued at $86,701,954.26. This trade represents a 4.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPR. World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 3.6% in the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 1,979 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in Tapestry by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,575 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tapestry by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its stake in Tapestry by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 392 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tapestry by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company's stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc is a New York City–based house of fashion brands that designs, produces and distributes a range of accessible luxury and lifestyle products. The company manages a portfolio led by Coach, along with Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman, each offering distinct product lines that include handbags and leather goods, footwear, ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, small leather goods, jewelry and lifestyle items. Tapestry's operations encompass product design, marketing, wholesale partnerships, retail store operations and digital commerce.

Historically, the Coach brand traces its roots to a leather workshop in New York dating to the mid-20th century.

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