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Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 21, 2026
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Key Points

  • Target Hospitality has a consensus analyst rating of “Moderate Buy” from five covering firms, with an average 12-month price target of about $20.33.
  • Recent analyst actions were mixed: Oppenheimer raised its target to $24 and kept an outperform rating, while Deutsche Bank initiated coverage at hold and Weiss Ratings reiterated a sell view.
  • The company’s latest earnings missed expectations, posting -$0.13 EPS on revenue of $72.78 million, and analysts currently expect a full-year loss of about $0.19 per share.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.3333.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TH shares. Wall Street Zen raised Target Hospitality from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Target Hospitality from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Target Hospitality in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Target Hospitality in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a "hold" rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a "buy" rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Target Hospitality in a research report on Monday, April 6th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Target Hospitality

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target Hospitality

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TH. Capelight Capital Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at $481,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 291,903 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 66,322 shares during the last quarter. Kore Advisors LP raised its position in Target Hospitality by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Kore Advisors LP now owns 425,213 shares of the company's stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 100,418 shares during the period. 71 West Capital Partners purchased a new position in Target Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth $7,147,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Target Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth $2,801,000. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Hospitality Stock Performance

Shares of TH stock opened at $16.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.25 and a beta of 1.46. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $18.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.83. Target Hospitality has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $20.85.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $72.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $73.20 million. Target Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 11.11% and a negative net margin of 13.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Hospitality will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Target Hospitality is a lodging solutions provider specializing in the ownership and operation of modular workforce housing communities across North America. The company serves large-scale clients in the energy, mining, construction and government sectors that require temporary or long-term accommodations for remote workforces. Its housing portfolio includes suite-style units, single-family cabins and “man-camp” dormitories, designed to match project size, duration and workforce composition.

In addition to lodging, Target Hospitality delivers integrated support services such as on-site dining and culinary management, housekeeping, maintenance, facility management and logistics planning.

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Analyst Recommendations for Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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