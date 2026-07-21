Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.3333.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TH shares. Wall Street Zen raised Target Hospitality from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Target Hospitality from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Target Hospitality in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Target Hospitality in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a "hold" rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a "buy" rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Target Hospitality in a research report on Monday, April 6th.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target Hospitality

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TH. Capelight Capital Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at $481,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 291,903 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 66,322 shares during the last quarter. Kore Advisors LP raised its position in Target Hospitality by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Kore Advisors LP now owns 425,213 shares of the company's stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 100,418 shares during the period. 71 West Capital Partners purchased a new position in Target Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth $7,147,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Target Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth $2,801,000. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Hospitality Stock Performance

Shares of TH stock opened at $16.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.25 and a beta of 1.46. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $18.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.83. Target Hospitality has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $20.85.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $72.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $73.20 million. Target Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 11.11% and a negative net margin of 13.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Hospitality will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality is a lodging solutions provider specializing in the ownership and operation of modular workforce housing communities across North America. The company serves large-scale clients in the energy, mining, construction and government sectors that require temporary or long-term accommodations for remote workforces. Its housing portfolio includes suite-style units, single-family cabins and “man-camp” dormitories, designed to match project size, duration and workforce composition.

In addition to lodging, Target Hospitality delivers integrated support services such as on-site dining and culinary management, housekeeping, maintenance, facility management and logistics planning.

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