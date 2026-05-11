Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02), FiscalAI reports. Target Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 8.65% and a negative net margin of 11.58%.The company had revenue of $72.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.20 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Target Hospitality's conference call:

Target has secured more than $2 billion of multiyear contracts since February 2025 (about $1.8 billion in WHS) and reports an active pipeline exceeding 20,000 beds , including a 4,000‑bed Data Center Hub (~$550M) and a 3,300‑bed AI Infrastructure Community (~$750M).

of multiyear contracts since February 2025 (about in WHS) and reports an active pipeline exceeding , including a 4,000‑bed Data Center Hub (~$550M) and a 3,300‑bed AI Infrastructure Community (~$750M). Management raised 2026 guidance to $370–$380M revenue and $75–$85M adjusted EBITDA, and now targets exiting 2027 with >$680M revenue and >$240M adjusted EBITDA, reflecting material expected growth as new WHS contracts ramp.

revenue and adjusted EBITDA, and now targets exiting 2027 with >$680M revenue and >$240M adjusted EBITDA, reflecting material expected growth as new WHS contracts ramp. The WHS segment is expanding rapidly and is expected to be the largest segment by end of 2026 (>45% of consolidated revenue), with disclosed contract-level margins of roughly 40–50% , supporting long‑term margin expansion.

, supporting long‑term margin expansion. Q1 was transitional — total revenue of ~ $73M and adjusted EBITDA of ~ $10M — with margins compressed by elevated operating, mobilization and construction expenses as WHS communities are brought online.

and adjusted EBITDA of ~ — with margins compressed by elevated operating, mobilization and construction expenses as WHS communities are brought online. Significant near‑term capital deployment could pressure cash flow: Q1 capex was ~$46M, the AI community requires ~$200–210M (≈95% in 2026), and full‑year capex guidance is $460–480M, while available liquidity was ~$150M (net leverage 0.6x).

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Target Hospitality Price Performance

TH stock traded up $2.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.81. 2,370,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,009. Target Hospitality has a 1 year low of $5.97 and a 1 year high of $18.01. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -46.72 and a beta of 1.43. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target Hospitality

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 70,385 shares of the company's stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 11,793 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Target Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth about $448,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 216,340 shares of the company's stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 55,046 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. 32.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Target Hospitality in a report on Monday, April 6th. Texas Capital upgraded Target Hospitality from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Target Hospitality from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Target Hospitality in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Target Hospitality from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $16.50.

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Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality is a lodging solutions provider specializing in the ownership and operation of modular workforce housing communities across North America. The company serves large-scale clients in the energy, mining, construction and government sectors that require temporary or long-term accommodations for remote workforces. Its housing portfolio includes suite-style units, single-family cabins and “man-camp” dormitories, designed to match project size, duration and workforce composition.

In addition to lodging, Target Hospitality delivers integrated support services such as on-site dining and culinary management, housekeeping, maintenance, facility management and logistics planning.

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