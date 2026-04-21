Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Sets New 1-Year High - Here's Why

Shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.65 and last traded at $15.61, with a volume of 1620442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.84.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Target Hospitality in a report on Monday, April 6th. Texas Capital raised shares of Target Hospitality from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Target Hospitality from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Target Hospitality from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Target Hospitality in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Target Hospitality presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $16.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TH

Target Hospitality Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.40. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.08 and a beta of 1.12.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Target Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 8.65% and a negative net margin of 11.58%.The firm had revenue of $89.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Hospitality Corp. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Target Hospitality

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,002 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,494 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 32.40% of the company's stock.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality is a lodging solutions provider specializing in the ownership and operation of modular workforce housing communities across North America. The company serves large-scale clients in the energy, mining, construction and government sectors that require temporary or long-term accommodations for remote workforces. Its housing portfolio includes suite-style units, single-family cabins and “man-camp” dormitories, designed to match project size, duration and workforce composition.

In addition to lodging, Target Hospitality delivers integrated support services such as on-site dining and culinary management, housekeeping, maintenance, facility management and logistics planning.

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