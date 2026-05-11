Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Sets New 12-Month High - Time to Buy?

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.85 and last traded at $17.4230, with a volume of 173620 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.33.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TH has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Target Hospitality in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Target Hospitality from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Target Hospitality from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Texas Capital raised Target Hospitality from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $15.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Target Hospitality in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.82 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.97.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $72.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.20 million. Target Hospitality had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 8.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Hospitality Corp. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Target Hospitality

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capelight Capital Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Target Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at about $481,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its stake in Target Hospitality by 29.4% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 291,903 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 66,322 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 121.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,494 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 18.6% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 123,827 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 19,461 shares during the last quarter. 32.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality is a lodging solutions provider specializing in the ownership and operation of modular workforce housing communities across North America. The company serves large-scale clients in the energy, mining, construction and government sectors that require temporary or long-term accommodations for remote workforces. Its housing portfolio includes suite-style units, single-family cabins and “man-camp” dormitories, designed to match project size, duration and workforce composition.

In addition to lodging, Target Hospitality delivers integrated support services such as on-site dining and culinary management, housekeeping, maintenance, facility management and logistics planning.

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