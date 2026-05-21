Free Trial
Your $100 Credit Is Waiting! Get MarketBeat All Access Today
Lock In $149
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

Target (NYSE:TGT) Downgraded by Freedom Capital to "Hold"

Written by MarketBeat
May 21, 2026
Target logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Freedom Capital downgraded Target from “strong-buy” to “hold,” while the broader analyst view remains mixed with a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $120.18.
  • Target’s latest quarter was better than expected, with EPS of $1.71 versus $1.47 expected and revenue of $25.44 billion, up 6.7% year over year. Management also raised full-year guidance, suggesting confidence in the turnaround.
  • Despite the earnings beat, some analysts and market commentary remain cautious, pointing to cost headwinds and valuation concerns that could limit near-term upside. The stock recently traded near $122.91, close to its 50-day average and below its 52-week high of $133.10.
  • Interested in Target? Here are five stocks we like better.

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Freedom Capital from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TGT. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price target on shares of Target from $63.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Target from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Target from $91.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Target from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Evercore set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $120.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Target

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $122.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.26. Target has a 12 month low of $83.44 and a 12 month high of $133.10.

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $25.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.66 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Target has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Target will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 2,053 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total value of $240,591.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,143 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,423,038.17. The trade was a 14.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Target

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its holdings in Target by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,163 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Target by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company's stock.

Target News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Target this week:

Target Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation NYSE: TGT is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Target (NYSE:TGT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Target Right Now?

Before you consider Target, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Target wasn't on the list.

While Target currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 Cover
The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026

Discover the 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 and secure reliable income in uncertain markets. Download the report now to identify top dividend payers and avoid common yield traps.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Price Down 2.1% After Insider Selling
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Price Down 2.1% After Insider Selling
By MarketBeat | May 19, 2026
tc pixel
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
Robinhood, SoFi, and Webull Are Telling Very Different Stories
Robinhood, SoFi, and Webull Are Telling Very Different Stories
By Peter Frank | May 17, 2026
Why Applied Optoelectronics Stock May Be Near a Turning Point
Why Applied Optoelectronics Stock May Be Near a Turning Point
By Thomas Hughes | May 18, 2026
How the 3 Leading Quantum Firms Stack Up After Q1 Earnings
How the 3 Leading Quantum Firms Stack Up After Q1 Earnings
By Nathan Reiff | May 14, 2026
tc pixel
The 1934 playbook
The 1934 playbook
From American Alternative (Ad)
3 Stocks to Own If Gas Prices Keep Rising
3 Stocks to Own If Gas Prices Keep Rising
By Dan Schmidt | May 16, 2026
Datavault Gains Traction: 5 Reasons to Sell Now
Datavault Gains Traction: 5 Reasons to Sell Now
By Thomas Hughes | May 18, 2026
Tech Rally, Stock Picks & Live Analysis
Tech Rally, Stock Picks & Live Analysis
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Recent Videos

3 Stocks to Buy Before November. (But NOW May Be Your Best Entry)
3 Stocks to Buy Before November. (But NOW May Be Your Best Entry)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Get Ready. Big Tech Is About to Have a Bumpy Week.
Get Ready. Big Tech Is About to Have a Bumpy Week.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
SpaceX is Going to Be Huge. This is Even Bigger.
SpaceX is Going to Be Huge. This is Even Bigger.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines