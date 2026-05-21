Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $148.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the retailer's stock. Telsey Advisory Group's price target points to a potential upside of 25.05% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Target from an "underperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Target in a report on Monday, May 4th. Evercore set a $130.00 price target on Target in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $122.54.

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Target Price Performance

NYSE:TGT traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $119.95. 1,049,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,988,062. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $122.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.26. Target has a 52-week low of $83.44 and a 52-week high of $133.10. The company has a market cap of $54.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.24. Target had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 3.54%.The firm had revenue of $25.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Target has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 2,053 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total transaction of $240,591.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,143 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,423,038.17. The trade was a 14.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,212,397 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $5,690,262,000 after acquiring an additional 286,499 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,772,533 shares of the retailer's stock worth $3,692,265,000 after acquiring an additional 124,468 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,065,926 shares of the retailer's stock worth $1,668,194,000 after purchasing an additional 561,898 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,194,448 shares of the retailer's stock worth $605,507,000 after purchasing an additional 142,937 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $587,903,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Target News

Here are the key news stories impacting Target this week:

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation NYSE: TGT is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

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