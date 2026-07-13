TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.20.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TASK shares. Weiss Ratings lowered TaskUs from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $6.00 price target on TaskUs in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on TaskUs from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on TaskUs from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered TaskUs from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TASK

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TaskUs

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in TaskUs during the first quarter worth approximately $14,016,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in TaskUs during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,796,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,325,000. Irenic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 4th quarter worth $11,253,000. Finally, Dalton Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 4th quarter worth $11,174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.64% of the company's stock.

TaskUs Stock Performance

NASDAQ TASK opened at $5.41 on Monday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $5.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.33. TaskUs has a one year low of $4.47 and a one year high of $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.89.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $306.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.68 million. TaskUs had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 8.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TaskUs will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

TaskUs Company Profile

TaskUs, Inc is a leading provider of outsourced digital customer experience and business process solutions, specializing in high-touch services for technology and digital-native companies. The firm delivers a range of offerings including customer care, content moderation, trust and safety monitoring, back-office processing and AI operations support. By combining technology-driven platforms with human-centric workflows, TaskUs helps clients optimize operational efficiency and maintain brand integrity across digital channels.

The company was founded in 2008 by Jaspar Weir and Bryce Maddock with the goal of reimagining traditional outsourcing through a focus on culture, technology and innovation.

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