TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Stock Price Down 9.5% - What's Next?

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK - Get Free Report)'s stock price was down 9.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.94 and last traded at $5.8750. Approximately 124,731 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 624,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.49.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on TASK. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of TaskUs from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $6.00 target price on TaskUs in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Wedbush dropped their price target on TaskUs from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TaskUs from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $11.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TaskUs

TaskUs Trading Down 9.5%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $538.03 million, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.89.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. TaskUs had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 8.70%.The firm had revenue of $306.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $296.68 million. Analysts expect that TaskUs, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TaskUs

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TASK. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in TaskUs by 9,224.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,331 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in TaskUs by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.64% of the company's stock.

About TaskUs

TaskUs, Inc is a leading provider of outsourced digital customer experience and business process solutions, specializing in high-touch services for technology and digital-native companies. The firm delivers a range of offerings including customer care, content moderation, trust and safety monitoring, back-office processing and AI operations support. By combining technology-driven platforms with human-centric workflows, TaskUs helps clients optimize operational efficiency and maintain brand integrity across digital channels.

The company was founded in 2008 by Jaspar Weir and Bryce Maddock with the goal of reimagining traditional outsourcing through a focus on culture, technology and innovation.

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