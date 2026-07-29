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TaskUs (TASK) Projected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
TaskUs logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • TaskUs is expected to report Q2 2026 results before the market opens on August 5. Analysts forecast earnings of $0.29 per share on revenue of approximately $297.6 million.
  • The company exceeded expectations in its prior quarter, reporting $0.35 EPS and $306.27 million in revenue. Its shares recently rose 2.7% to $6.37, but remain well below the 52-week high of $18.39.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed, with a consensus “Hold” rating and an average price target of $11.20; institutional investors own 44.64% of TaskUs shares.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of TaskUs.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect TaskUs to announce earnings of $0.29 per share and revenue of $297.5820 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. TaskUs had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 8.70%.The firm had revenue of $306.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $296.68 million. On average, analysts expect TaskUs to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TaskUs Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:TASK traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.37. 65,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. TaskUs has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $18.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.83. The firm has a market cap of $582.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TASK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $6.00 price target on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Friday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on TaskUs from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered TaskUs from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on TaskUs from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TaskUs currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $11.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TaskUs

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TaskUs

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of TaskUs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TaskUs in the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.64% of the company's stock.

About TaskUs

(Get Free Report)

TaskUs, Inc is a leading provider of outsourced digital customer experience and business process solutions, specializing in high-touch services for technology and digital-native companies. The firm delivers a range of offerings including customer care, content moderation, trust and safety monitoring, back-office processing and AI operations support. By combining technology-driven platforms with human-centric workflows, TaskUs helps clients optimize operational efficiency and maintain brand integrity across digital channels.

The company was founded in 2008 by Jaspar Weir and Bryce Maddock with the goal of reimagining traditional outsourcing through a focus on culture, technology and innovation.

Read More

Earnings History for TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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