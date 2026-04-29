TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) Receives Average Recommendation of "Buy" from Analysts

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Buy" from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.2857.

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A number of equities analysts recently commented on TATT shares. Loop Capital set a $53.00 price target on TAT Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Lake Street Capital reissued a "buy" rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of TAT Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research lowered TAT Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Benchmark increased their price target on TAT Technologies from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on shares of TAT Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a "buy" rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TATT

TAT Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TAT Technologies stock opened at $34.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.56 and a 200 day moving average of $45.48. TAT Technologies has a 12 month low of $25.52 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The firm has a market cap of $452.48 million, a PE ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). TAT Technologies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $46.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.04 million. On average, research analysts expect that TAT Technologies will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TAT Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of TAT Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,150,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of TAT Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TAT Technologies by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,553 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 13,013 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TAT Technologies by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 386,996 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $17,283,000 after purchasing an additional 185,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TAT Technologies by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,134 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 28,935 shares during the last quarter. 15.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAT Technologies Company Profile

TAT Technologies Ltd. is a global provider of environmental control and thermal management solutions for the aerospace industry. The company specializes in the design, manufacturing and support of aircraft environmental control systems (ECS), heat exchangers and related components. Its product portfolio serves commercial and military airframers, engine manufacturers and airlines, offering critical systems that regulate cabin pressure, temperature and ventilation on fixed-wing and rotary aircraft.

Key offerings include air cycle machines, preconditioned air units, steam/water separators and specialty heat exchangers engineered to meet stringent aerospace standards.

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