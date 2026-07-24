Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Given Consensus Rating of "Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Buy" from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.7692.

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Several equities analysts recently commented on TSHA shares. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Taysha Gene Therapies

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, insider Sukumar Nagendran sold 200,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $1,248,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 936,410 shares in the company, valued at $5,843,198.40. The trade was a 17.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 3.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestal Point Capital LP grew its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 13,750,000 shares of the company's stock worth $75,625,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,692,739 shares of the company's stock valued at $75,310,000 after purchasing an additional 309,031 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,267,805 shares of the company's stock valued at $72,973,000 after purchasing an additional 418,192 shares during the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 17.7% in the second quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 12,592,500 shares of the company's stock worth $29,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,790,084 shares of the company's stock worth $59,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company's stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSHA opened at $5.83 on Friday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $7.30. The company has a quick ratio of 14.04, a current ratio of 14.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.36.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc NASDAQ: TSHA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing gene therapies for rare monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. Using a proprietary adeno-associated viral (AAV) vector platform, the company engineers novel capsids and regulatory elements to optimize delivery and expression of therapeutic genes. Its pipeline features lead programs such as TSHA-102 for GM2 gangliosidoses (Tay–Sachs and Sandhoff diseases), TSHA-101 for GM1 gangliosidosis and TSHA-103 for aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, alongside earlier-stage candidates targeting other life-threatening pediatric CNS disorders.

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Taysha Gene Therapies completed its initial public offering in May 2021.

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