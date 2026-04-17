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TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG) Hits New 1-Year High - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
TBC Bank Group logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares of TBC Bank Group hit a new 52-week high, trading as high as GBX 5,080 and last at GBX 5,040 (up ~0.5%) on a volume of 4,253 shares.
  • The stock trades above its 50‑day (GBX 4,411.36) and 200‑day (GBX 4,213.16) moving averages and shows a low valuation with a market cap of £2.77 billion, P/E of 1.98 and PEG of 0.80.
  • TBC PLC is the parent of JSC TBC Bank, a leading universal banking group in Georgia with the TNET digital ecosystem and expanding retail digital services in Uzbekistan since 2019.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of TBC Bank Group.

Shares of TBC Bank Group PLC (LON:TBCG - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5,080 and last traded at GBX 5,040, with a volume of 4253 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,996.

TBC Bank Group Trading Up 0.5%

The company's fifty day moving average is GBX 4,411.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,213.16. The company has a market cap of £2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.63.

TBC Bank Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TBC Bank Group PLC ("TBC PLC") is a public limited company registered in England and Wales. TBC PLC is the parent company of JSC TBC Bank ("TBC Bank") and a group of companies that principally operate in Georgia in the financial sector. TBC Bank, together with its subsidiaries, is a leading universal banking group in Georgia. TBC PLC also offers non-financial services via TNET, the largest digital ecosystem in Georgia. Since 2019, TBC PLC has expanded its operations into Uzbekistan by operating fast growing retail digital financial services in the country.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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