TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG) Hits New 1-Year High - Still a Buy?

Get TBC Bank Group alerts: Sign Up

TBC Bank Group Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of TBC Bank Group PLC ( LON:TBCG Get Free Report ) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5,080 and last traded at GBX 5,040, with a volume of 4253 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,996.

The company's fifty day moving average is GBX 4,411.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,213.16. The company has a market cap of £2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.63.

TBC Bank Group Company Profile

TBC Bank Group PLC ("TBC PLC") is a public limited company registered in England and Wales. TBC PLC is the parent company of JSC TBC Bank ("TBC Bank") and a group of companies that principally operate in Georgia in the financial sector. TBC Bank, together with its subsidiaries, is a leading universal banking group in Georgia. TBC PLC also offers non-financial services via TNET, the largest digital ecosystem in Georgia. Since 2019, TBC PLC has expanded its operations into Uzbekistan by operating fast growing retail digital financial services in the country.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TBC Bank Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TBC Bank Group wasn't on the list.

While TBC Bank Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here