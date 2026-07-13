TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP - Get Free Report) NYSE: TRP has been assigned an average rating of "Hold" from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$90.21.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRP shares. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their price objective on TC Energy from C$89.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on TC Energy from C$92.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. TD set a C$98.00 price target on TC Energy and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on TC Energy from C$86.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TC Energy

Insider Buying and Selling at TC Energy

In other TC Energy news, insider Yvonne Frame-Zawalykut sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$98.39, for a total value of C$147,585.00. Also, Director Trevor Ebl sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$93.45, for a total value of C$467,250.00. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

TC Energy Price Performance

Shares of TRP stock opened at C$95.37 on Monday. TC Energy has a 52-week low of C$64.04 and a 52-week high of C$100.18. The stock has a market cap of C$99.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.69. The firm's 50-day moving average is C$94.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$87.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.52, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.65.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP - Get Free Report) NYSE: TRP last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.86 billion during the quarter. TC Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 21.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that TC Energy will post 3.5490515 EPS for the current year.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corp operates as an energy infrastructure company, consisting of pipeline and power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. Its pipeline network consists of over 92,600 kilometers (57,500 miles) of natural gas pipeline, along with 4,900 kilometers (3,000) miles) from the Keystone Pipeline system. The company also owns or has interests in 11 power-generation facilities with a capacity of 6,600 megawatts.

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