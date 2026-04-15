TD Cowen Cuts Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target to $90.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV - Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $93.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the auto parts company's stock. TD Cowen's price target suggests a potential upside of 54.52% from the stock's current price.

APTV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Aptiv from $105.00 to $74.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. HSBC dropped their price target on Aptiv from $96.00 to $81.32 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Aptiv from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered Aptiv from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Aptiv from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $90.37.

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Aptiv Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of APTV stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.25. 644,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,453,927. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $72.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.51. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $88.93. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 0.81%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Aptiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.750 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.750 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Aptiv by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,905 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 522 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,559 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Aptiv

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About Aptiv

Aptiv plc is a global automotive technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions for the mobility industry. The company designs and supplies advanced electrical architectures, electronic systems and software that enable vehicle connectivity, active safety, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving capabilities. Aptiv's customers include major automakers and mobility service providers seeking to integrate higher levels of automation, electrification and software-defined features into production vehicles and mobility platforms.

Product and service offerings span vehicle electrical systems and wiring, connectors and harnesses, high-voltage electrification components, power electronics and charging solutions, sensors and compute platforms that support ADAS and autonomous functions, and the software and services required to integrate and manage these systems.

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