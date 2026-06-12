TD Cowen Cuts PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target to $150.00

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Friday,MarketScreener reports. TD Cowen's price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.40% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PepsiCo from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $167.35.

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PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $143.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.35. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $171.48.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.89 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PepsiCo

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Evergreen Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Networth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 2,857.1% in the first quarter. Networth Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More PepsiCo News

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PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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