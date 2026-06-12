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TD Cowen Cuts PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target to $150.00

Written by MarketBeat
June 12, 2026
PepsiCo logo with Consumer Staples background
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Key Points

  • TD Cowen cut its price target on PepsiCo from $165 to $150, implying only about 4.4% upside from the current share price.
  • Other analysts remain mixed on the stock: PepsiCo carries a consensus Hold rating and an average target price of $167.35, even though some firms like Deutsche Bank still have a bullish view.
  • PepsiCo recently beat quarterly expectations, reporting $1.61 EPS on $19.44 billion in revenue, but the shares were trading below both their 50-day and 200-day moving averages, signaling continued investor caution.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Friday,MarketScreener reports. TD Cowen's price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.40% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PepsiCo from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $167.35.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $143.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.35. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $171.48.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.89 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PepsiCo

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Evergreen Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Networth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 2,857.1% in the first quarter. Networth Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More PepsiCo News

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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