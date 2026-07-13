TD Cowen Cuts Textron (NYSE:TXT) Price Target to $105.00

Textron (NYSE:TXT - Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "hold" rating on the aerospace company's stock. TD Cowen's target price points to a potential upside of 16.41% from the company's current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Textron from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Textron from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Textron in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Textron in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $104.30.

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Textron Stock Performance

Shares of TXT stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $90.20. The company had a trading volume of 330,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,960. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $91.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.90. Textron has a one year low of $75.80 and a one year high of $101.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90.

Textron (NYSE:TXT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.15. Textron had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 6.15%.The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Textron has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Textron will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas A. Kennedy purchased 10,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.98 per share, with a total value of $988,594.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 20,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,148.76. The trade was a 104.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Kerry Clark sold 2,517 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total value of $234,307.53. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,611 shares in the company, valued at $801,597.99. The trade was a 22.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Textron

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXT. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Textron in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Textron by 3,255.6% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 302 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company's stock.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc is a global, multi-industry manufacturing company headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island. The company designs, manufactures and services a diverse range of products for the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Textron operates through four primary business segments—Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems and Industrial—each of which serves customers around the world.

Textron Aviation is known for its Cessna and Beechcraft branded business jets and turboprop aircraft, offering models that range from light jets and turboprops to larger cabin aircraft designed for corporate and charter use.

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