TD Cowen Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Stock

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $445.00 to $470.00 in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the construction company's stock. TD Cowen's target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.04% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MTZ. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $473.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $420.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $348.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, MasTec presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $464.78.

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MasTec Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $372.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.32. MasTec has a 52-week low of $160.08 and a 52-week high of $441.43. The company has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a PE ratio of 65.31 and a beta of 1.77. The business's fifty day moving average is $387.80 and its 200 day moving average is $322.32.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.41. MasTec had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 2.94%.The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. MasTec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.790-8.790 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other MasTec news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 6,500 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total value of $2,412,605.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,816 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,014,574.72. The trade was a 37.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.00, for a total value of $1,251,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 30,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,779,382. The trade was a 8.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in MasTec during the 2nd quarter valued at $974,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the second quarter valued at about $354,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MasTec by 5.4% in the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 874 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, PensionDanmark Pensionsforsikringsaktieselskab raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 93.7% during the second quarter. PensionDanmark Pensionsforsikringsaktieselskab now owns 13,229 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company's stock.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

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