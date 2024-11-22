TD Cowen Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Stock

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $176.00 to $211.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. TD Cowen's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.52% from the stock's current price.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $182.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Benchmark increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They set a "buy" rating and a $194.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $191.75.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 0.5 %

Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.53. 312,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,600,423. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $135.24 and a one year high of $187.76. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $161.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of -8.86, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total transaction of $358,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,692 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,736,515.64. This trade represents a 17.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 297.9% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 155.1% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 199 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

