TD Cowen Increases Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target to $1,166.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at TD Cowen from $1,143.00 to $1,166.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the financial services provider's stock. TD Cowen's price objective points to a potential upside of 10.92% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EQIX. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,240.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Equinix from a "market perform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $1,250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $1,207.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,340.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Equinix in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $1,210.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,181.54.

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Equinix Price Performance

Shares of EQIX stock traded up $43.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,051.24. 328,064 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,466. Equinix has a 12-month low of $720.62 and a 12-month high of $1,128.68. The company has a market capitalization of $103.67 billion, a PE ratio of 72.82, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $1,055.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $993.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.30 by $6.49. Equinix had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.67 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 5,224 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,085.23, for a total transaction of $5,669,241.52. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 7,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,998,145.10. This represents a 41.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,060.29, for a total value of $132,536.25. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,557 shares in the company, valued at $18,615,511.53. This trade represents a 0.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 11,115 shares of company stock worth $12,022,574 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth grew its position in Equinix by 73.3% during the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 26 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 33 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Equinix

Here are the key news stories impacting Equinix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Equinix reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $2.625 billion, up 16.4% year over year and above estimates. Funds from operations reached $11.78 per share, exceeding the $11.25 consensus, while adjusted EBITDA was $1.396 billion. The company also added a record 9,700 net interconnections and reported $424 million in annualized gross bookings. Equinix Reports Second-Quarter Results

Equinix reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $2.625 billion, up 16.4% year over year and above estimates. Funds from operations reached $11.78 per share, exceeding the $11.25 consensus, while adjusted EBITDA was $1.396 billion. The company also added a record 9,700 net interconnections and reported $424 million in annualized gross bookings. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its 2026 outlook to revenue of $10.205 billion-$10.285 billion and adjusted EPS of $42.69-$43.29. It also projected 10%-13% annual revenue growth from 2027 through 2029, supported by demand for artificial-intelligence infrastructure, with planned 2026 capital spending of $5 billion-$6 billion. Equinix AI Demand Outlook

Management raised its 2026 outlook to revenue of $10.205 billion-$10.285 billion and adjusted EPS of $42.69-$43.29. It also projected 10%-13% annual revenue growth from 2027 through 2029, supported by demand for artificial-intelligence infrastructure, with planned 2026 capital spending of $5 billion-$6 billion. Positive Sentiment: Analysts became more constructive following the results. Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target to $1,211 and assigned an Overweight rating, while TD Cowen lifted its target to $1,166 and maintained Buy. TD Cowen Equinix Rating

Analysts became more constructive following the results. Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target to $1,211 and assigned an Overweight rating, while TD Cowen lifted its target to $1,166 and maintained Buy. Neutral Sentiment: The board declared a quarterly dividend of $5.16 per share, payable September 16 to shareholders of record August 19, reinforcing Equinix’s shareholder-return profile.

The board declared a quarterly dividend of $5.16 per share, payable September 16 to shareholders of record August 19, reinforcing Equinix’s shareholder-return profile. Neutral Sentiment: Equinix expanded liquidity through a new senior unsecured, multicurrency revolving credit facility, providing additional financial flexibility as it funds its AI-related data-center expansion. Equinix Credit Facility

Equinix expanded liquidity through a new senior unsecured, multicurrency revolving credit facility, providing additional financial flexibility as it funds its AI-related data-center expansion. Negative Sentiment: Third-quarter revenue guidance of $2.5 billion-$2.6 billion was below the roughly $2.6 billion analyst consensus, causing the stock to fall in the prior session despite the stronger annual outlook. Equinix Third-Quarter Forecast

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

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