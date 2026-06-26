TD Cowen Issues Pessimistic Forecast for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Stock Price

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC - Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. TD Cowen's price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.18% from the stock's current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Weiss Ratings lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $60.50.

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McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 5.0%

Shares of MKC stock traded up $2.42 on Friday, hitting $50.77. The stock had a trading volume of 671,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,313,937. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.43 and a 200 day moving average of $58.02. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.36. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $44.82 and a 12-month high of $78.03.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.130 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Gavin Hattersley bought 2,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.98 per share, for a total transaction of $105,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,906 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $153,959.88. This trade represents a 220.75% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKC. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 34,678 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the company's stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 40.9% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 21,334 shares of the company's stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 6,189 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth $6,520,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 37,888 shares of the company's stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting McCormick & Company, Incorporated this week:

Positive Sentiment: Deutsche Bank raised its price target on MKC to $60 from $59 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling confidence in further upside after the earnings report. Benzinga

Deutsche Bank raised its price target on MKC to $60 from $59 and reiterated a rating, signaling confidence in further upside after the earnings report. Positive Sentiment: McCormick reported Q2 earnings of $0.80 per share , above estimates, and revenue of $1.94 billion , also ahead of expectations, while reaffirming its 2026 guidance. PR Newswire

McCormick reported Q2 earnings of , above estimates, and revenue of , also ahead of expectations, while reaffirming its 2026 guidance. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted margin strength, with gross margin expansion driven by pricing, mix, acquisitions, and cost savings, which supports profitability even in a tougher cost environment. MSN

Management highlighted margin strength, with gross margin expansion driven by pricing, mix, acquisitions, and cost savings, which supports profitability even in a tougher cost environment. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market reports noted stronger Flavor Solutions performance and organic sales growth, helping offset softer consumer spice demand and reinforcing the stock’s recent move higher. Zacks

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated NYSE: MKC is a global leader in spices, seasonings and flavor solutions. Headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, the company traces its origins to the late 19th century and has grown into a major manufacturer and marketer of branded and private‑label flavor products for consumer, industrial and foodservice markets.

McCormick's product portfolio includes pure spices and herbs, blended seasonings, marinades, rubs, sauces, extracts and specialty flavorings, along with ingredient systems and custom flavor development for manufacturers and foodservice operators.

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