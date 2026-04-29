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TD Cowen Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Stock Price

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Planet Fitness logo with Consumer Discretionary background
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Key Points

  • TD Cowen cut its price target on Planet Fitness from $100 to $90 while maintaining a "buy" rating, a level the firm says implies roughly a 40% upside from the stock's current price (~$64.10).
  • Planet Fitness posted a quarterly EPS beat ($0.83 vs. $0.79) and revenue of $376.3M, and set FY2026 guidance of $3.350–3.380 EPS, roughly in line with analysts' average forecast of $3.38.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but overall positive with a consensus "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $110.64, even as the stock trades near its 1-year low (~$64) well below its $114.47 1-year high.
  • Interested in Planet Fitness? Here are five stocks we like better.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT - Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. TD Cowen's price target indicates a potential upside of 40.40% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PLNT. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Planet Fitness from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $110.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLNT

Planet Fitness Price Performance

Planet Fitness stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,550,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,398. Planet Fitness has a 1 year low of $63.41 and a 1 year high of $114.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $76.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.35.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 16.55% and a negative return on equity of 97.97%. The company had revenue of $376.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $366.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Planet Fitness has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.380 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLNT. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 135.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 184.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc is a franchisor and operator of fitness centers based in Hampton, New Hampshire. Established in 1992, the company designs and equips its clubs to offer a non-intimidating workout environment, often marketed under its “Judgment Free Zone” philosophy. Planet Fitness markets affordable membership plans and a variety of cardio and strength-training equipment, positioning itself to attract casual and first-time gym users.

The company operates through a network of franchised and company-owned clubs.

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Analyst Recommendations for Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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