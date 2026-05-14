TD Cowen Issues Positive Forecast for Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Stock Price

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a "hold" rating on the stock. TD Cowen's target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.38% from the company's current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research raised Eos Energy Enterprises from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Eos Energy Enterprises from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. B. Riley Financial dropped their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a "neutral" rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Friday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $10.93.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EOSE

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ EOSE opened at $8.28 on Thursday. Eos Energy Enterprises has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $19.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.56.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $56.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.32 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Eos Energy Enterprises

In other news, Director Alexander Dimitrief bought 15,000 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.04 per share, for a total transaction of $90,600.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 235,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,734.84. This represents a 6.81% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Urban bought 16,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.16 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 62,471 shares in the company, valued at $384,821.36. This represents a 35.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have purchased 115,150 shares of company stock valued at $692,962 in the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 3,843.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA raised its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 2,700 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 178.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.87% of the company's stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Eos Energy Enterprises this week:

Positive Sentiment: Eos reported first-quarter 2026 revenue of $57.0 million, up 445% year over year, and beat EPS and revenue estimates, which suggests stronger-than-expected operating momentum. Eos Energy Enterprises earnings report

Eos reported first-quarter 2026 revenue of $57.0 million, up 445% year over year, and beat EPS and revenue estimates, which suggests stronger-than-expected operating momentum. Positive Sentiment: The company and Cerberus Capital Management announced Frontier Power USA, a new platform to develop and finance long-duration energy storage projects, including a $100 million Cerberus commitment and a 2 GWh capacity reservation agreement, which could expand backlog and accelerate deployments. Frontier Power USA announcement

The company and Cerberus Capital Management announced Frontier Power USA, a new platform to develop and finance long-duration energy storage projects, including a $100 million Cerberus commitment and a 2 GWh capacity reservation agreement, which could expand backlog and accelerate deployments. Positive Sentiment: Eos reaffirmed full-year 2026 revenue guidance of $300 million to $400 million, signaling management confidence in continued demand and execution. Q1 2026 financial results

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises specializes in the development and deployment of scalable, long-duration energy storage systems designed to support the integration of renewable power and enhance grid reliability. The company's core technology centers on its proprietary zinc hybrid cathode (Znyth™) battery platform, which aims to deliver safe, low-cost, and durable performance for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid applications.

The company's flagship product, the Aurora™ energy storage system, combines its Znyth™ cells with modular power conversion and controls to offer flexible capacity ranging from one to three hours of discharge duration.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Eos Energy Enterprises, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Eos Energy Enterprises wasn't on the list.

While Eos Energy Enterprises currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here