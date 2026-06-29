TD Cowen Lowers HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Price Target to $79.00

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO - Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at TD Cowen from $80.00 to $79.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "hold" rating on the stock. TD Cowen's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.16% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings raised HF Sinclair from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Freedom Capital raised shares of HF Sinclair to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $71.55.

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HF Sinclair Stock Up 5.0%

Shares of NYSE:DINO traded up $3.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.71. 944,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,668,619. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $67.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.47. HF Sinclair has a one year low of $40.68 and a one year high of $74.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.72.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.75. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HF Sinclair will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Rhoman J. Hardy acquired 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,010.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,037 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $997,253.84. This represents a 11.15% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vivek Garg sold 717 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $51,545.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 11,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,937.75. This trade represents a 5.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,736 shares of company stock valued at $954,694. Insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HF Sinclair

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,830,649 shares of the company's stock worth $775,556,000 after acquiring an additional 446,867 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in HF Sinclair by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,259,238 shares of the company's stock valued at $484,631,000 after acquiring an additional 560,194 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,364,158 shares of the company's stock worth $293,260,000 after purchasing an additional 48,103 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,142,078 shares of the company's stock worth $283,027,000 after acquiring an additional 22,150 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,359,370 shares of the company's stock worth $200,880,000 after purchasing an additional 523,709 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation is a diversified energy manufacturing company engaged in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products across the United States. The company operates a network of refineries and processing facilities that convert crude oil and other feedstocks into fuels and specialty products. Its integrated model encompasses upstream supply agreements, midstream logistics, and downstream marketing channels, positioning HF Sinclair as a key supplier of refined products to wholesale and retail markets.

The company’s core product slate includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and renewable fuels such as renewable diesel and biodiesel.

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