TD Issues Positive Forecast for Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Stock Price

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at TD from C$44.00 to C$63.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. TD's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.65% from the company's previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BDT. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bird Construction from C$38.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$31.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$34.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$38.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$55.00 target price on shares of Bird Construction and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of C$51.90.

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Bird Construction Price Performance

BDT stock traded up C$0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$48.97. The company had a trading volume of 154,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.66, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Bird Construction has a 1 year low of C$20.71 and a 1 year high of C$49.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$38.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$32.19.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$877.01 million for the quarter. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 1.40%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bird Construction will post 2.7598533 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in the Canadian construction market. The company focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It provides construction services such as new construction for industrial, commercial, and institutional markets; industrial maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) services, heavy civil construction and contract surface mining; as well as vertical infrastructure including, electrical, mechanical, and specialty trades.

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